Crackle Rolls Out Updated Free App on Fire TV

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crackle, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE) company, announced today the launch of the updated Crackle AVOD app on Fire TV. The free AVOD app is available to Fire TV US customers on all Fire TV devices.



The Crackle AVOD app update includes state-of-the-art technology to deliver faster load times for the app itself as well as content screens and video playback. These backend improvements will also have an autoplay feature proven to dramatically increase user engagement, as well as a personalized content recommendation tool based on customers’ previous viewing habits.

To coincide with the launch of the updated app, Fire TV and Crackle partnered in a co-branded campaign highlighting the wide range of top-tier programming available on Crackle for Fire TV customers. The campaign, which will run in May, includes 30-second and 15-second spots, which will run on streaming video, social media and online advertising, as well as additional marketing support across Fire TV on-device and email channels. The co-branded campaign focuses on several core content categories where Crackle super-serves fans - including classic TV comedy, action thrillers, and the streaming brand’s latest Best of Britain programming featuring exclusive BBC series content like Sherlock, Ripper Street, and A Life in 10 Pictures.

“Our team is excited to offer Fire TV customers a new Crackle app that will provide a better overall streaming experience,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “Through the co-branded campaign, we’ll be educating customers about the thousands of hours of high-quality free content we bring to Fire TV and how to watch it all with the newest version of the Crackle app.”

Crackle is well known in the free content world as one of the first ad-driven entertainment services in the streaming industry. Crackle’s recent releases include the exclusive scripted series Les Norton, which stars Alexander Bertram and Rebel Wilson, Tia Mowery’s Comfort Kitchen, the suspense thriller Blast, audience favorite Inside the Black Box and the award-winning BBC series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. They also recently announced season three of the award-winning Ashton Kutcher-produced series Going From Broke.

The Crackle Plus streaming services are currently distributed through 70 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon Fire TV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com , with previously announced plans to expand to over 90 touchpoints.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE) (the “Company”) operates video-on-demand (VOD) streaming services. The Company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad- supported VOD streaming services including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The Company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media and 1091 Pictures subsidiaries and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, the ability of the Company’s content offerings to achieve market acceptance, the Company’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees, or directors, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to complete strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired operations, the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks, and general market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

