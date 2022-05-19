SS&C to Present at JP Morgan's 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at JP Morgan's 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 23rd, 2022 at 9:20 am ET at the Westin Boston Seaport District Hotel in Boston, MA.

Webcast will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com .

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com. Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

