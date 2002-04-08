Delcath Announces Poster Presentation at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. ( DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, today announced the acceptance of a poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting, to be held in-person on June 3-7, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois.



Title: FOCUS Phase 3 Trial Results: Percutaneous Hepatic Perfusion (PHP) With Melphalan for Patients With Ocular Melanoma Liver Metastases (PHP-OCM-301/301A)

Session Title: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Session Date and Time: June 6, 2022, 1:15-4:15 PM CDT (Display) and 4:30-6:30 PM CDT (Discussion)

Abstract Number: 9510

Presenter: Dr. Jonathan Zager, Director of Regional Therapies and Chief Academic Officer, Moffitt Cancer Center; Professor and Chair, Department of Oncologic Sciences, USF Morsani School of Medicine

For more information, visit the ASCO Annual Meeting website.

The poster will be available at https://delcath.com/investors/events-presentations/ when the ASCO embargo is released on May 26, 2022, at 4:00 PM CDT.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company’s proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatic-dominant metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM), also known as metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Europe, the PHP system is now regulated as a Class lll medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

