The Vita Coco Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. ( COCO, Financial), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:



Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum : Mike Kirban, co-Founder and Executive Chairman, and Kevin Benmoussa, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Credit Suisse HALO Investment Summit: Mike Kirban, co-Founder and Executive Chairman, will participate in the "Building a Lifestyle Beverage Brand" panel discussion on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 2:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

