Hill International Awarded CM Contract for PennDOT's I-95 Central Access Philadelphia (CAP) Project at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was awarded a contract by PennDOT District 6-0 to provide construction management for the Central Access Philadelphia (CAP) project, which will replace and expand the existing cap/bridge structures over Interstate 95 (I-95) and Christopher Columbus Boulevard along the Delaware River waterfront in Center City, Philadelphia.



Once complete, the CAP will support pedestrian and vehicular use, as will the extension of the South Street pedestrian bridge from the east of I-95 over Columbus Boulevard to the attractions of Penn’s Landing. Work will involve reconstructing the viaduct connection between Chestnut and Market Streets at Penn’s Landing, building a section of the Delaware River Trail along Columbus Boulevard, and repairs to underwater concrete piles in the Penn’s Landing area. Ultimately, the cap structure will cover 12 acres of the interstate trench. This ambitious urban infrastructure project is scheduled for completion in 2026 and is estimated at $225 million in total project costs.

The I-95 CAP will reconnect Philadelphia’s busy Center City Waterfront with the restaurants, theaters, and shops of South Street and the Bella Vista, Society Hill, and Old City neighborhoods. The project is expected to spur an influx of private development and further renovations and expansions along the waterfront to accompany open park spaces and underground parking, pending the final design. The project is funded by PennDOT, the William Penn Foundation, and the City of Philadelphia, and will be guided by the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, a regional economic development agency.

Hill’s services for the project will include implementing a project controls system; design, construction, and other document reviews and management; addressing any challenges related to public concerns and contractor claims; schedule analyses; conducting value engineering; general construction management; and other as-needed support.

Hill First Vice President, Philadelphia Operations Mark Dickinson, PMP, said of Hill’s award: “Our team has worked with PennDOT District 6-0 on projects in Philadelphia and environs for decades, including supporting the reconstruction of I-95 through the city. This award is an opportunity for Hill to put all of our Philadelphia construction management best practices and lessons learned to good use for Philly residents and visitors.”

Hill CEO Raouf Ghali, added: “The I-95 CAP project is a perfect assignment for Hill. We are proud to be headquartered in Philadelphia and know the City and PennDOT well, we are experts in road and highway infrastructure projects, and we specialize in complex, multi-stakeholder undertakings. We are all excited to bring this transformative project to fruition for our city.”

