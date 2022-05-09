Joshua R. Marsh Joins Mountain Commerce Bank's Nashville Office in Brentwood, TN

PR Newswire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank, today announced that Joshua R. Marsh has joined its Nashville office in Brentwood, TN as a senior vice president and senior relationship manager. Marsh comes to Mountain Commerce Bank with more than 18 years of financial services experience, most recently as a senior vice president in commercial real estate lending for Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP). During his tenure there, Marsh was one of that institution's top-performing relationship managers. Prior to PNFP, Marsh served in a similar capacity for nearly ten years with BB&T, where he also completed the bank's management development program.

"We are extremely happy to announce that Josh Marsh has joined our Brentwood office," commented Mountain Commerce Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Edwards. "Josh represents the important addition of seasoned talent to our team, and his presence will significantly enhance our ability to provide Mountain Commerce Bank's characteristic 'Responsive, Relationship Banking' to our customers in the greater Nashville area."

Marsh graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee where he earned a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in finance.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI."

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The bank traces its history back over a century and serves middle and east Tennessee through six branches located in Brentwood (opening Q2, 2022), Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The bank focuses on responsive relationship banking for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joshua-r-marsh-joins-mountain-commerce-banks-nashville-office-in-brentwood-tn-301541693.html

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.