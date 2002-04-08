Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon" or the "Company") ( AMZN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Amazon securities between February 1, 2019 and April 5, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/amzn.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Amazon engaged in anticompetitive conduct in its private-label business practices, including giving Amazon products preference over those of its competitors and using third-party sellers' non-public data to compete with them; (ii) the foregoing exposed Amazon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement actions; (iii) Amazon's revenues derived from its private-label business were in part the product of impermissible conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Amazon you have until July 5, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

