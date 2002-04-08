Troika Media Group Announces Appointment of Sid Toama as Chief Executive Officer

International business and technology leader with global expertise in delivering digital transformations and resilient shareholder growth to become Troika’s new Chief Executive Officer



Los Angeles, CA, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Troika Media Group, Inc. ( TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a transformational business solutions partner delivering brand building and activation, technology and innovation, and performance marketing growth for global businesses, has today appointed Sid Toama as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Toama will hold both positions of Chief Executive Officer and President and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors following the integration of Converge Direct, Troika’s acquisition which closed in March 2022.

“This is a new era for the Company, and Sid is the most qualified person to lead it as TMG’s new Chief Executive Officer,” said Robert Machinist, who will remain TMG’s Chairman of the Board. "He is an astute digital and commercial strategist with proven business and operational leadership in the modern and emerging technology world.”

The Board of Directors identified Mr. Toama as the ideal candidate to lead TMG based on his prior global experience and strategic alignment with the future of the Company. His instrumental role in Converge Direct’s growth since 2016 not only demonstrates his ability to deliver commercial results, but is also key to ensuring that Converge’s integration into Troika Media Group is a success.

“I am thoroughly excited to take on the additional responsibilities asCEO of TMG, and I appreciate the confidence that the talented Management Team and the Board have placed in me,” said Sid. “Since my appointment as President, I have been working closely withtheglobal Management Team to architect and activate a strategy and structure that can delivertransformational business solutions as one globally integrated organization, and create profitable revenue streams across our core pillars of Brand Building and Activation, Innovation and Technology, and Performance-Based Customer Acquisition. We believe the growth opportunity for us in the global marketplace is immense as we share with potential clients in new geographies the work that we do for incredible brands in the U.S. and UK. The newly integrated organization is being actively implemented and I look forward to expanding our U.S. and U.K capabilities into Europe, the Middle East and Asia, where I have had extensive experience and success in developing shareholder value. The now completed Converge acquisition provides TMG with the catalyst to integrate its creative and brand expertise to deliver scalable and efficient revenue through performance-based customer acquisition and retention.”

About Sid Toama

Sid began his career as a commercial lawyer in London where he oversaw product liability litigation and crisis management for insurers such as Allianz, Aviva and QBE. In 2011, he became the Global Chief Executive Officer and President of Maclaren, a luxury British stroller and nursery brand, where he led a global restructuring of the business. There, he architected the brand’s recovery, B2B/B2C and selective distribution strategy in over 50 countries across Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America, and oversaw all global functions, working with partners such as John Lewis, Nordstrom, Amazon, BMW, Emirates, Cath Kidston, Gucci, Harrods and Mothercare.



In 2016, Sid became the Chief Operating Officer of Converge, a customer acquisition partner that now is responsible for over 40 billion annual ad impressions in the U.S. He oversaw its digital and data transformation into a performance solutions partner managing audience strategies, first party data, business intelligence, analytics and technology functions to generate annual client sales exceeding $750mm for brands such as AT&T, DirecTV, Great Wolf Lodge, Andersen Windows, Leaf Home, ADT and clients in the Professional Services Sector.

Sid has architected and implemented enterprise data, ad-tech and planning solutions including global and omni-function integrations of NetSuite, Oracle, Salesforce and Converge’s Business Intelligence Platform, Helix, as well as Adobe, TheTradeDesk and Google DV360.

Sid is a graduate of University of London and holds a LLB (Law) with honors and has served as a director and board member of businesses in UK, Europe, Asia and North America.

About Troika Media Group

TMG is a transformational business solutions partner based in New York, Los Angeles and London. We deliver resilient brand equity, amplifying brands through emerging technology and transcending them into culture to deliver performance driven business growth. Troika’s expertise is in Consumer Products and Services, Entertainment and Media, Sports and Sports Betting, Financial and Professional, Education and eSports and Gaming sectors.

Our clients include Apple, Hulu, Riot Games, Belvedere Vodka, Unilever, UFC, Leaf Home, AT&T, Andersen Windows, Peloton, CNN, HBO, ESPN, Wynn Resorts and Casinos, Tiffany & Co., IMAX, Netflix, Sony, Yahoo and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.thetmgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, including the effects of the war in Ukraine, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel or fully integrate the Converge business. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise

