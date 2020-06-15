Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. ("Mullen" or the "Company) (NASDAQ: MULN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Mullen securities between June 15, 2020, and April 6, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/muln.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements because they misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operational and financial results, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company overstates its ability and timeline regarding production; (2) the Company overstates its deals with business partners, including Qiantu; (3) the Company overstates its battery technology and capabilities; (4) the Company overstates its ability to sell its branded products; (5) Net Element did not conduct proper due diligence into Mullen Technologies; (6) the Dragonfly K50 was not (solely) delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/muln or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Mullen you have until July 5, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.

