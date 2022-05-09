Lifshitz Law PLLC. Announces Investigations of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR), Biogen Inc, (NASDAQ: BIIB), Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC), and Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS)

NEW YORK, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Astra Space, Inc. ( ASTR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint has been filed against Astra alleging that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Astra cannot launch “anywhere”; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a Astra investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Biogen Inc. ( BIIB)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint has been filed against Biogen alleging that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Biogen’s business, operations, and prospects. Further, the Complaint alleges that Defendants engaged in irregular and potentially illegal meetings with the FDA in an attempt to find a path forward for approval of Adulhelm.

If you are a Biogen investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( FENC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders alleging that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fennec had not successfully remediated, and overstated its efforts to remediate, issues with the manufacturing facility of its drug product manufacturer for PEDMARK; (ii) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Resubmitted Pedmark NDA; (iii) accordingly, the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Resubmitted Pedmark NDA were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a Fennec investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Telos Corporation ( TLS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against Telos alleging that, during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the TSA and CMS contracts, which constituted a majority of the Company’s future revenues, were not on track to commence as represented at the end of 2021 and in 2022; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis and sufficient visibility to provide and affirm the Company’s 2021 guidance in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the TSA and CMS contracts; (3) COVID- and hacking scandal-related headwinds were throwing off the timing for performance of the TSA and CMS contracts and their associated revenues; (4) as a result, the guidance provided by Defendants was not in fact “conservative”; (5) as a result of the delays, Telos would be forced to dramatically reduce its revenue estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Telos’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Telos investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: [email protected]