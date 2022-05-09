Lifshitz Law PLLC. Announces Investigations of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO), MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), and TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK)

NEW YORK, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cerence Inc. ( CRNC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against Cerence alleging that, during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence’s software licenses; (2) that Defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company’s software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) that, as a result of the above, Defendants’ statements about Cerence’s business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Cerence investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Gatos Silver, Inc. (: GATO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint has been filed against Gatos alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the technical report for Gatos’s primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) that, among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

MP Materials Corp. (: MP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint has been filed against MP Materials alleging that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) FVAC had overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to identifying target companies to acquire; (ii) FVAC performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy MP Materials prior to the Business Combination, or else ignored significant red flags regarding, inter alia, Legacy MP Materials’ management, compliance policies, and Mountain Pass’s profitability; (iii) as a result, the Company’s future business and financial prospects post-Business Combination were overstated; (iv) MP Materials engaged in an abusive transfer price manipulation scheme with a related party in the People’s Republic of China to artificially inflate the Company’s profits; (v) MP Materials’ ore at Mountain Pass was not economically viable to harvest for rare earth metals; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

TaskUs, Inc. ( TASK)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, while in truth: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than Defendants represented and Defendants’ representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) Defendants overstated the size of TaskUs’ workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. The Complaint further alleges that after a short-seller's report accused the Company of failing to disclose enough information about its revenue, the value of the Company's stock declined dramatically, resulting in significant harm to investors.

