Accolade Announces Participation in May Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. ( ACCD) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences. A webcast and replay of each event will be available at ir.accolade.com.



Thursday, May 12 at 1pm ET . BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas

. BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas Monday, May 16 at 9:30am ET. 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference (virtual)

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade ( ACCD) provides millions of people and their families with an exceptional healthcare experience that is personal, data driven and value based to help every person live their healthiest life. Accolade solutions combine virtual primary care, mental health support and expert medical opinion services with intelligent technology and best-in-class care navigation. Accolade's Personalized Healthcare approach puts humanity back in healthcare by building relationships that connect people and their families to the right care at the right time to improve outcomes, lower costs and deliver consumer satisfaction. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com.

Investor Contact:

Todd Friedman, Investor Relations, [email protected]

Source: Accolade