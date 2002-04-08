Soleno Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2022 European Congress of Endocrinology

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) ( SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced presentations at the upcoming 2022 European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE), which is being held May 21-24, 2022, in Milan, Italy.



Details of the presentations are as follows:

2022 European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE)

Title: DCCR Update Format: Presentation at the International Prader-Willi syndrome Meeting 2022 organized by INfoRMEd – PWS (the International Netwrok for Research, Managament and Education on adults with PWS) and the European Society of Endocrinology Presenter: Dr. Evelien Gevers on behalf of the DESTINY PWS Investigators Date Saturday, May 21, 2022 Time: 12:10 – 12:30 PM CET





Title: Long-Term Safety of Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) Tablets in Patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome Format: E-Poster -- Programme Code: EP360 / Submission Number 2044 Presenter: Dr. Evelien Gevers on behalf of the DESTINY PWS Investigators





Title: Comparison of hyperphagia and problem behaviors in participants with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) receiving Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) with matched participants in PATH for PWS (PfPWS) Format: Poster -- Programme Code: P77 / Submission Number 789 Presenter: Dr. Evelien Gevers on behalf of the DESTINY PWS Investigators and the PATH for PWS Investigators Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022



The copy of the posters will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life after presentation at the meeting.

