DocuSign Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that its first quarter fiscal 2023 results will be released on Thursday, June 9, 2022, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) June 23, 2022 using the passcode 13729845.

About DocuSign
DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over a million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign Agreement Cloud to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

