Plug Power Announces 2022 First Quarter Results

LATHAM, N.Y., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. ( PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, has announced today its 2022 first quarter results. The quarterly shareholder letter has been posted at https://www.ir.plugpower.com/Q122Plug.





A conference call will be held today, May 9, 2022.

Time: 4:30 pm ET

Toll-free: 877-407-9221 / 201-689-8597

Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1546052&tp_key=43e64828c1





Both the shareholder letter and webcast can be accessed at www.plugpower.com , on the company’s home and investor relations pages. A playback of the call will be available online for a period following the event.

