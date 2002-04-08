Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Appian to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian ( APPN) announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming conferences.

  • 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:45 a.m., Eastern Time.

  • Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 10:15 a.m., Eastern Time.

  • Jefferies Software Conference. Management will be hosting 1x1 meetings on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

  • 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "News and Events " section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com.

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Investor Contact
Srinivas Anantha, CFA
703-442-8844
[email protected]

Media Contact
Ben Farrell
703-442-1067
[email protected]

