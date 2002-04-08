Brunswick Corporation names Neha Clark Senior Vice President, Enterprise Finance & Brent Dahl CFO, Brunswick Boat Group

METTAWA, Ill., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (: BC) announced today that it has named Neha Clark Senior Vice President, Enterprise Finance replacing Brent Dahl who has been appointed to Chief Financial Officer of Brunswick Boat Group. Clark is promoted to a new position that will oversee three global finance functions and teams across the Brunswick enterprise, including Investor Relations, Treasury and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Clark joined Brunswick in 2019 as CFO of Brunswick Boat Group and her role expanded over time to also oversee the Boat Group strategy function. During this time, she also successfully served as interim President of Brunswick Boat Group before Aine Denari permanently filled the role. Prior to Brunswick, Clark served as Chief Financial Officer at both Lifeway Foods, Inc., and Coveris North American Food. Clark has also held roles of increasing responsibility at Kraft Foods, ultimately assuming the role of Director of Finance—Grocery Business.

“Neha has an exceptional track record of delivering results that drive outstanding performance across the enterprise,” said Ryan Gwillim, Brunswick Corporation CFO. “As our Company continues to grow, having one leader to oversee these three critical financial functions and partner with the subject-matter experts in these areas will strengthen our finance organization and broaden Neha’s skills and responsibilities.”

Dahl joined Brunswick in 2002, holding a variety of internal audit, financial reporting, and controller roles as well as his most recent role, Vice President of Investor Relations which he has held since 2020. During his time leading Investor Relations, Dahl seamlessly delivered Brunswick’s financial and strategic messaging to the investor community in an extremely challenging COVID-19 environment and streamlined the earnings process to better reflect a more modern approach to quarterly communications.

“Brent has been an incredible asset to Brunswick for 20 years and this new role will allow him to round-out his already broad finance leadership skillset,” said Gwillim. “Brent will work very closely with the enterprise finance team, focusing his attention on helping Boat Group execute its robust growth strategy.”

