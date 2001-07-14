VERRICA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Verrica Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Verrica” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRCA) on behalf of Verrica stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Verrica has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company that develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States.

On May 24, 2022, after the market closed, Verrica announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had issued a Complete Response Letter regarding its New Drug Application for molluscum contagiosum treatment, VP-102. Specifically, the FDA cited “deficiencies identified at a general reinspection of Sterling Pharmaceuticals Services, LLC (Sterling), the contract manufacturing organization (CMO) that manufactures Verrica’s bulk solution drug product.”

On this news, the price of Verrica shares declined by $3.55 per share, or approximately 63.8%, from $5.56 per share to close at $2.01 per share on May 25, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Verrica shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648

