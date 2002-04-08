Vinci Partners Announces the Launch of Vinci Credit Securities, First Perpetual Capital Listed REIT Within Credit Segment

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. ( VINP) (“Vinci Partners”, “the Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today the closing of the follow-on offering (“Primary Offering”) for “Vinci Credit Securities” (“The Fund”), which is now listed in the B3 under the ticker VCRI.



VCRI is the first listed REIT dedicated to MBS and debt-related securities managed by Vinci Partners, and a result of yet another successful joint venture between the Company’s Credit and Real Estate groups. The Fund currently amounts to R$177 million in AUM, adding its previous round of seed investment and the proceeds of the Primary Offering. With the launch of VCRI, the Company has seven listed vehicles in the B3 across Real Estate, Infrastructure and Credit segments, adding up to R$5.3 billion in perpetual capital AUM.

The Fund is focused on generating income to its quotaholders through a diversified portfolio of real estate mortgage-backed securities, also being able to invest in REITs with similar investment strategies.

Marcello Almeida, partner, and Head of Credit for Vinci Partners, said, “VCRI’s IPO is an important milestone for us as we launch a new strategy within the credit segment. We’re seeing a substantial demand from investors for listed REITs focused on real estate MBS, which is aligned with the extensive pipeline of high-quality assets we have ahead of us. This backdrop creates an enabling environment for us to further develop this new strategy into an enormous growth opportunity for our company”.

About Vinci Partners Credit

Vinci Partners’ Credit strategy is focused on customized credit transactions to meet the financing needs of both established and growing businesses, while generating interesting investment opportunities for our investors. The Credit strategy invests across four core sub-strategies/asset classes: Infrastructure Credit, Real Estate Credit, Structured Credit/ Multi-Strategy and Exclusive Mandates.

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” and “potential,” among others. By their nature, forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside of our control. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as at the date of this press release and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. Moreover, neither we nor our affiliates, officers, employees and agents undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we have made and will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

USA Media Contact

Nick Lamplough / Kate Thompson / Katie Villany

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 (212) 355-4449

Brazil Media Contact

Danthi Comunicações

Carla Azevedo ([email protected])

+55 (21) 3114-0779

Investor Contact

[email protected]

NY: +1 (646) 559-8040

RJ: +55 (21) 2159-6240