GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED (NASDAQ: GRAB, GRABW) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB, GRABW)

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Grab Holdings Limited ("Grab" or the "Company") ( GRAB, GRABW) between August 2, 2021 and March 3, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



Grab offers a superapp that operates primarily across the deliveries, mobility, and digital financial services sectors in Southeast Asia.

On December 1, 2021, Grab became a public entity via a business combination with Altimeter Growth Corp., a special purpose acquisition company.

On March 3, 2022, at 7:01 a.m. Eastern, Grab disclosed that its fourth quarter revenues had declined 44% from the previous quarter and reported a $1.1 billion loss for the quarter. Grab’s Chief Financial Officer attributed the poor financial results to “invest[ing] heavily” in driver incentives and stated that it would take one or two quarters “to get that equilibrium between drivers and riders, between supply and demand.”

On this news, Grab’s stock price fell over 37%, to close at $3.28 per share on March 3, 2022.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Grab’s driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) that, as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to “preemptively recalibrate driver supply”; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 16, 2022 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased GRAB securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Grab Holdings Limited Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected].

