Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ( LSE:HEMO, Financial) announces that it has been notified that Andrew Wright, the Company's Financial Controller and Company Secretary (PDMR), has purchased 1,284,889 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 1.44p per share. Following this transaction, Mr Wright has a total beneficial interest in 4,000,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.41 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ("PCA") a) Name Andrew Wright 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Financial Controller and Company Secretary b) Initial notification/

amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Full name of the entity Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc b) Legal Entity Identifier code 2138008L93GYU5GN6179 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc







GB00BYX3WZ24 b) Nature of the transaction Standalone acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £0.0144 1,284,889 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £18,502.40 1,284,889 e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-27 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

XLON

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com

