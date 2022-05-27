Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 minutes ago
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (

LSE:HEMO, Financial) announces that it has been notified that Andrew Wright, the Company's Financial Controller and Company Secretary (PDMR), has purchased 1,284,889 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 1.44p per share. Following this transaction, Mr Wright has a total beneficial interest in 4,000,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.41 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameAndrew Wright
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusFinancial Controller and Company Secretary
b)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Full name of the entityHemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code2138008L93GYU5GN6179
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc



GB00BYX3WZ24
b)Nature of the transactionStandalone acquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP £0.0144

1,284,889

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP £18,502.40

1,284,889

e)Date of the transaction2022-05-27
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
XLON

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

[email protected]

Peter Redmond, Director

[email protected]

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703196/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

