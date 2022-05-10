ChipMOS REPORTS RECORD APRIL 2022 REVENUE

PR Newswire

HSINCHU, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of April 2022. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$29.43 to US$1.00 as of April 29, 2022.

Revenue for the month of April 2022 was NT$2,344.2 million or US$79.7 million, an increase of 2.7% compared to April 2021 and a decrease of 0.5% compared to March 2022. The Company noted continued healthy customer demand in both its memory products and DDIC businesses, combined with its continued high utilization level of high-end test platform, more than offset the one fewer work day in April compared to March.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

April 2022 March 2022 April 2021 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 2,344.2 2,355.3 2,283.4 -0.5% 2.7% Revenues (US$ million) 79.7 80.0 77.6 -0.5% 2.7%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan Jesse Huang ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. +886-6-5052388 ext. 7715 [email protected] In the U.S. David Pasquale Global IR Partners +1-914-337-8801 [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipmos-reports-record-april-2022-revenue-301543297.html

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.