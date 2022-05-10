ALL-NEW 2023 SPORTAGE X-PRO SET TO CONQUER REBELLE RALLY THIS FALL

PR Newswire

Kia America returns to the all-women off-road navigational desert challenge for a third year in a row

The All-New 2023 Sportage X-Pro will compete in the rally's X-Cross class

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America is geared up and ready to tackle Rebelle Rally 2022, the iconic all-women off-road rally. Kia will campaign for the third year in a row, this time with the all-new 2023 Sportage X-Pro. The newest generation of Kia's longest-running nameplate will compete in the X-Cross class.

"As a long-standing member of Kia's vehicle lineup and with its off-road ready features, the Sportage X-Pro is well equipped to battle the rugged terrain and challenging off-road conditions of the Rebelle Rally," said Steve Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "We are excited to root for this year's team who will showcase how the all-new Sportage doesn't just look ready for an off-road adventure – it is ready."

In 2021, two 2022 Sorento PHEVs earned podium spots in the X-Cross class, as driver Verena Mei and navigator Tana White finished second overall and Kia's returning team, Alyssa Roenigk and Sabrina Howells, came in third place overall. The previous year, Roenigk and Howells piloted a 2020 Telluride to achieve a close second place in the X-Cross class.

"We're excited to welcome Kia back to the Rebelle Rally with the Sportage X-Pro," said Emily Miller, founder of the Rebelle Rally. "With the unpredictable and challenging nature of the course, we look forward to seeing how the Sportage X-Pro can successfully handle this year's topography."

The Sportage X-Pro will be minimally modified, bolstered by standard off-road hardware to match and is powered by a 2.5-liter I-4 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, achieving 187 horsepower. To navigate the grueling 10-day long course, the Sportage X-Pro is equipped with B.F. Goodrich all-terrain tires and 17-inch wheels for a minimum 8.3 inches of ground clearance, and an active on-demand all-wheel drive system which actively distributes power between the front and rear wheels depending on road and driving conditions.

Details about this year's team, vehicle builds and photos will be revealed closer to the start of the Rebelle Rally, which begins on October 6 and ends on October 15.

