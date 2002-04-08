Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

TG Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Presentation available for on demand download beginning Tuesday May 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM ET

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. ( TGTX), today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place next week. A webcast of the presentation will be available for on demand download beginning on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7:00 AM ET through Thursday May 26, 2022, on the conference website.

The webcast will also be available on TG’s website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.
TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline including several investigational medicines, TG has completed a Phase 3 program for ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a unique epitope on CD20-expressing B-cells, to treat patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and Linkedin.

UKONIQ® is a registered trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 4

Media Relations:
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 6

ti?nf=ODU0NjcxNCM0OTI4NDc5IzIwMjA3OTY=
TG-Therapeutics-Inc-.png

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus