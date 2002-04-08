Convergenze S.p.A. Società Benefit First to Deploy 10Gbps Internet Services in Southern Italy with XGS-PON Technology from DZS

DALLAS, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS ( DZSI), a global leader in access networking infrastructure, service assurance and consumer experience solutions, today announced that Convergenze S.p.A. Società Benefit, one of the fastest-growing telecommunications operators located in southern Italy, is deploying XGS-PON technology from DZS, bringing connectivity standards in the region to new heights. Convergenze is the first operator to deliver XGS-PON services in southern Italy with the deployment of the DZS Velocity portfolio, reaching over 21,000 residential, business and wholesale subscribers.



“We have been working with DZS since 2009 and have been incredibly satisfied with their blend of value, product selection and excellent customer support,” said Rosario Pingaro, President and CEO of Convergenze S.p.A. Società Benefit. “We are now registering skyrocketing bandwidth demand from our customers as basically everything goes through the Internet—learning, working, gaming and entertainment. Deploying DZS’s GPON/XGS-PON combo card for next-generation and hyperfast broadband connectivity will bring a plethora of changes and improvements to our network, including a clear upgrade path without compromising our customer base. We are constantly working to increase our network capacity at any level, and this change is the start of many more brilliant technology innovations to come.”

Supported by the Velocity V2 platform from DZS, Convergenze implemented fiber to the home (FTTH) services in 2015 when they deployed GPON to upgrade their previous service based on copper lines. The platform was designed for the evolution and migration to XGS-PON services. The service provider is also deploying Xcelerate by DZS, a next-generation line of 10 Gig-Class fiber access cards and systems. These any-PON-Any Port line cards offer unique flexibility to choose GPON, XGS-PON or GPON+XGS-PON (combo) on a per port basis, an approach that enables technology transformation while minimizing cost in terms of capex and opex. The Convergenze network extends over 40 points of presence where access systems deploy 500 OLT ports, serving 14,000 ONTs.

“Convergenze CEO Rosario Pingaro has always had an experience provider vision that has enabled the company to consistently think about seamlessly evolving their network with upgradable, advanced services while smartly qualifying for additional State supported broadband stimulus,” said Erwin Trautmann, Vice President, EMEA at DZS. “As a result, we were able to support their move to XGS-PON with DZS XCelerate OLT combo line cards by flexibly adding new high value and high bandwidth services that maximize past investments and future revenues over the existing Fiber to the Home (FTTH) network.”

Convergenze is an integrated technology operator active at a national level in the telecommunications, energy, e-mobility sectors. Its operational and legal headquarters are located in Capaccio Paestum, in the province of Salerno.

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in access networking infrastructure, service assurance and consumer experience software solutions.

