Small Pharma To Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York City on June 10, 2022

LONDON, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) ( DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a biotechnology company focused on short-acting psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions, announces that Peter Rands, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Carol Routledge, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, which is being held from June 8-10 in New York City.



Details for the presentation are as follows:

Event: Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Date: Friday, June 10 2022

Time: 11:30AM ET

Webcast: Click this link to register for the live presentation. The replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Small Pharma’s management team, please contact your assigned Jefferies representative.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a biotechnology company progressing a pipeline of short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions, with a current focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) assisted psychotherapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on the Company’s lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

About DMT

DMT is a naturally occurring psychedelic tryptamine found in plants and in the brain of mammals. Scientific evidence suggests DMT offers the potential for rapid-acting and long-lasting antidepressant effects. DMT is differentiated by its short psychedelic experience (< 30 mins), which allows for short treatment sessions and offers the potential for convenient supervised treatments within patient clinics. Small Pharma is advancing a pipeline of DMT-based therapies and is leading the most advanced clinical trial in commercial development for DMT-assisted psychotherapy in Major Depressive Disorder.

