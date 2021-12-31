Taiga Announces Deliveries of Electric Snowmobiles to Quebec's Parks and Wildlife Reserve Agency, Sépaq

PR Newswire

Use of Innovative Electric Snowmobiles in Operations Fleet Brings Agency Closer to its Sustainability Mission

MONTREAL, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga" or the "Company"), a leading electric off-road vehicle manufacturer, today announced it delivered its Nomad™ snowmobiles to Société des établissements de plein air du Québec, also known as Sépaq, the agency of the Government of Québec that manages parks and wildlife reserves. Sled deliveries were made to parc national de la Gaspésie, parc national des Monts-Valin, parc national de la Jacques–Cartier, parc national du Mont-Tremblant, and centre touristique du Lac–Simon. Taiga's electric snowmobiles will contribute to Sépaq's objective of implementing sustainable business solutions that help with day-to-day operations and overall park management. The snowmobiles will be used exclusively by employees for their daily work.

"As a Canadian company, we are proud to deliver our electric snowmobiles to Quebec's national parks and wildlife reserve agency," said Samuel Bruneau, Taiga CEO. "Sépaq and Taiga have a shared reverence for nature and a desire to not only connect people to the great outdoors, but to conserve the Canadian environment for generations to come. The adoption of our revolutionary machines into Sépaq's fleet will allow them to maintain the performance they need while also preserving the environment."

"Sépaq is firmly committed to reducing its carbon footprint from a sustainable development perspective. The purchase of electric snowmobiles to meet some of our operational needs in our facilities is perfectly in line with this strategy. We will continue to fulfill our mission of making exceptional natural territories accessible while ensuring their protection and conservation for future generations," said Jacques Caron, Sépaq President and CEO.

Leveraging a clean sheet design and mechanically simplified snowmobile platform, the Nomad delivers optimised functionality for workhorse tasks, family outings, or trail riding. No powertrain maintenance, customizable drive parameters and hyper-precise throttle controls contribute to Nomad's ease of use and approachability. Bringing peak performance in all conditions and standard automotive charging, Taiga is setting the standard for durability and reliability in electric snowmobiles.

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit https://www.taigamotors.com.

About Sépaq

The Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (Sépaq) is a government corporation that brings together a network of 46 magnificent sites entrusted to it by the Government of Québec. It administers, operates and promotes 23 national parks, one marine park, 13 wildlife reserves, Sépaq Anticosti and eight tourist establishments. It offers a wide range of activities and services that enable visitors to enjoy diversified experiences in exceptional natural environments. Sépaq ensures the sustainability of its territories and public assets for the benefit of its clientele, the regions of Québec and future generations. It connects people to nature.

