Volcon ePowersports Continues Rapid Growth of North America Dealer Network, Signs 100th Dealer

Round Rock, Texas USA, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Rock, TX | May 20, 2022: Volcon Inc. ( VLCN), (“Volcon”or the “Company”), an all-electric, off-road powersports company, has officially signed 100 dealers to sell its electric vehicles in North America. With an increasing focus on electric alternatives to transportation and recreational vehicle options, Volcon was quick to sign up a solid list of experienced dealerships in North America. Volcon dealers across the country are prepared and excited to sell Volcon products to their existing and growing customer bases. North America dealers will begin receiving Volcon Grunts for their sales floors as of the second week of May 2022 with every dealer in the network having placed orders as part of their onboarding process.

“We recently had the chance to ride and experience the Volcon Grunt and it blew us away. The more we dug into Volcon as a company and we discovered who works there and who is behind the brand and products, we just saw win after win and did not hesitate to sign up to sell Volcon products at our four locations in Texas and Louisiana,” explained Kyle Hughes, owner, and operator of H&W Powersports. “This past weekend we brought the Grunt to a bass fishing tournament. The response from the crowd and participants at the event was overwhelmingly positive. It’s been great to introduce them to Volcon’s electric products which they see as a great vehicle to support their various outdoor lifestyle activities like hunting and fishing.”

“It has been an incredibly rewarding and exciting time to be with Volcon,” describes Dave Auringer, National Sales Director at Volcon ePowersports. “I have been in the powersports industry for 40 years and seen many evolutions of powersports products and new product launches as well as emerging brands come and go. The quality and innovation that Volcon brings to its products make it a no-brainer for prospective dealers as we grew the dealer network from zero to 100 in just 6 months. We have been hearing that the future is electric for a while now, but the future is here with Volcon. It has been a pleasure building the dealer network starting off with some of the biggest and strongest powersports dealers in the country. We have a strong future and are looking forward to delivering these high-quality, high-performance products to our dealers now and in the future as the Volcon lineup grows. We couldn't do it without the great work from our sales team; Ken Cook, Southeast Regional Sales manager, Johnny Hayes, South Regional Sales Manager, and Steve Christian, Northwest Regional Sales Manager”

A Dealer Locator Tool can be found on Volcon’s website which illustrates a dealer network as it expands across the country.

About Volcon Inc

Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing high-quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry’s environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon’s first product, the innovative Grunt, combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future models may include the Runt, a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt and an eBike, the Brat. The Stag and Project X are expected to be Volcon’s venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and coming in future years as the company expands.

Volcon Contacts

For Media: [email protected]

For Dealers: [email protected]

For Investors: [email protected]

For Marketing: [email protected]

For more information on Volcon or to learn more about its complete motorcycle and side-by-side line-up, visit: www.volcon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

