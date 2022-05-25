SCYNEXIS to Present at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. ( SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that Marco Taglietti, President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS, will present in person at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, being held May 23-26, 2022, in Miami and virtually.



SCYNEXIS Presentation details:

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Location: Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, 4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Fla.

Format: In person presentation and 1-on-1 meetings

Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EDT

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. ( SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 1, 2021. In addition, clinical investigation and development of oral ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information visit www.scynexis.com.

