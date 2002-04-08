H&R Block and Nextdoor Announce 11 New Community-Led Projects to Benefit 1.6 Million People

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, H&R Block (: HRB) and Nextdoor (: KIND) are partnering to Make Every Block Better in communities across the United States. The partnership brings community-nominated projects to life that improve the spaces and places where neighbors connect. Today, the companies announced 11 winning projects from the submissions collected in 2022.



“More than ever, building connections in our neighborhoods is vital to creating vibrant communities,” said Jeff Jones, president and CEO of H&R Block. “I look forward to the third year of our partnership with Nextdoor and to our next wave of community projects. When groups of neighbors unite and accomplish a shared goal together, they can help make every block better.”

One example of a community-nominated project planned for 2022 is a "tool share shed" for a community garden in Golden Valley, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis.

“There's nothing more significant than sharing a space with others that brings the priceless gifts of connection, growth and support,” said Michelle Christensen, the nominator for the Make Every Block Better project in Golden Valley. “Community fosters an environment of human connection and allows people who may otherwise feel excluded, to feel included and welcome.”

Throughout the year, H&R Block and Nextdoor will partner with the project nominators and local volunteers, including local associates from H&R Block, to bring the projects to life. The companies will continue to identify and work with professionals and local businesses to maximize impact on the local community.

“Building real-world connections with those nearby has never been more important,” said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar. “At Nextdoor, we want to give neighbors ways to connect to each other online and in real life. We are proud to continue partnering with H&R Block to revitalize the places and spaces we call home and ultimately cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on.”

The 2022 Make Every Block Better community improvement projects, listed alphabetically by state, are:

Anchorage, Alaska – Refreshing a park so neighbors can gather for barbeques and form stronger connections, submitted by Nicolette Dent and Ellen Devine

Bridgeport, Conn. – Cleaning up a green space adjacent to a school and playground that has fallen into disrepair, submitted by Christina Smith

Kona, Hawaii – Sprucing up a park and freshening up a playground to make it more visually appealing and welcoming for families, submitted by Maly Romero

Cedar Rapids, Iowa – Creating a StoryWalk ® to encourage movement and reading in a neighborhood, submitted by Norah Hammond 1

University Park, Ill. – Renovating a baseball field for local children to enjoy and connect, submitted by Donna Dilworth

Portland, Maine – Installing custom designed artistic lighting at a park in the heart of the neighborhood, extending the park’s usage after daylight, submitted by Carol Schiller

Southaven, Miss. – Starting a community garden to show children in the neighborhood how to grow and eat healthy foods, submitted by Ronna Martin

Minneapolis, Minn. – Building a shared tool shed for a community garden allowing residents to establish a food co-op, submitted by Michelle Christensen

Tulsa, Okla. – Establishing a green space to serve as the “front porch” of the neighborhood where people can come for community building, submitted by Carol Ainsworth

Newport, R.I. – Restoring a local park, making it once again an inviting greenspace for neighbors and visitors alike, submitted by Dan Lackner

Ogden, Utah – Painting a mural on the side of a local connection center, making the building more festive and welcoming, submitted by Meghan Shaw





1 The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt. and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.

Through its Make Every Block Better community impact platform, H&R Block has a goal of bringing positive change to 500 communities in all 50 states by 2025 by investing in programs supporting small businesses and helping communities thrive and connect. Make Every Block Better helps reduce social isolation and loneliness through community connectedness and impactful partnerships. Learn more about the selected projects and involvement by local organizations, community members, and small businesses on the H&R Block + Nextdoor site.

