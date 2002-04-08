iMedia Brands to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (“iMedia”) ( IMBI, IMBIL) today announced it would be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



May 25-26 – 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference

The 22 nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA May 25-26, 2022. iMedia management will participate in a fireside chat on May 25, 2022, at 8:50 a.m. PT.





Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA May 25-26, 2022. iMedia management will participate in a fireside chat on May 25, 2022, at 8:50 a.m. PT. iMedia management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your B. Riley representative or Ken Cooper of iMedia’s Investor Relations at [email protected] om and (952) 943-6119.



June 1 – 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

The 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference will take place virtually June 1, 2022. iMedia management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative or Ken Cooper of iMedia’s Investor Relations at [email protected] and (952) 943-6119.



About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. is a leading interactive media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The company owns a growing, global portfolio of entertainment, consumer brands and media commerce services businesses that cross promote and exchange data with each other to optimize their consumer engagement experiences and to position the company as the leading single-source partner to television advertisers and consumer brands seeking to entertain and transact with customers. iMedia’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market stock exchange under the ticker IMBI. iMedia’s 8.5% bonds are also publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker IMBIL and pay holders 8.5% interest quarterly in arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31.

Investors:

Ken Cooper

[email protected]

(952) 943-6119

Media:

[email protected]

(952) 943-6125