U.S. Global Investors Continues Dividends in May

San Antonio, TX, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the “Company”), a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, continued its payment of monthly dividends in May.

The monthly dividend of $0.0075 is authorized through June 2022 and will be considered for continuation at that time by the Board. The May dividend record date was May 9, and the payment date will be May 23.

The Company has paid a monthly dividend for more than 12 years straight. At the May 18, 2022, closing price of $4.81, the $0.0075 monthly dividend equals a 1.87% yield on an annualized basis.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by the Board, at its sole discretion, after review of the company’s financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the company and general business conditions.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 40 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds, U.S. Global ETFs and other international clients.

