New Data Presented at ESTRO 2022 Reinforce Benefits of Accuray CyberKnife® and TomoTherapy® Platforms Across a Range of Indications and Complexities

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that clinical studies continue to validate the versatility of the company's CyberKnife® and TomoTherapy® platforms, including the next-generation Radixact® System, to accurately and efficiently treat a wide variety of indications of all complexities. The data presented at the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) 2022 annual congress held in Copenhagen, Denmark demonstrate how the advanced radiotherapy delivery platforms enable medical care teams to deliver truly personalized care aligned to the needs of each patient.

"Accuray was founded with the goal of providing clinicians with technology that delivers ultra-precise radiation therapy treatments and advances the care of patients diagnosed with cancer or neurologic disorders. The data shared at ESTRO show our customers are making this aspiration a reality and reinforces the impact they are making using our cutting-edge technologies," said Suzanne Winter, president of Accuray.

Ms. Winter added, "We are committed to being the recognized innovation leader in radiation therapy by continuing to invest in technologies that provide new, effective ways to treat medical conditions that may benefit from this type of treatment and expand the available options for care. At this year's ESTRO, we are proud to highlight the advances from our partnership with C-RAD, for example, that are designed to provide customers with a solution for the Radixact System that will position it as the ideal, workhorse system for the full range of breast cancer indications, which represent up to 25% of radiation therapy patient cases."

The CyberKnife platform's unique robotic technology, non-coplanar beam delivery and Synchrony® technology enable the treatment of more anatomical sites with ultra-hypofractionated radiotherapy, helping to make a clinical difference for patients every day.

Neurologic Disorders: sub-millimeter accuracy enables delivery of stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) to a diverse patient population. Studies indicate CyberKnife SRS can: Increase survival for patients with recurrent high-grade gliomas. Offer patients with acoustic neuromas a well-tolerated, effective regimen with excellent tumor control and acceptable hearing preservation. Provide good local control with low toxicity when treating HER2-breast cancer brain metastasis.





Breast Cancer: multiple studies show the CyberKnife System with Synchrony can provide promising results in early-stage patients. Studies evaluating the system found: Single-dose pre-operative radiation therapy is a feasible, well-tolerated technique with a promising rate of response. Four-fraction post-lumpectomy stereotactic accelerated partial breast irradiation (S-APBI) is a feasible and reproducible technique. Treatment was well-tolerated and cosmetic outcomes were rated good or excellent by all patients. Five-fraction S-APBI post-lumpectomy is well-tolerated.



The TomoTherapy® platform pioneered the use of helical radiation delivery and integrated imaging, providing greater control of the radiation dose so it conforms precisely to the tumor and enabling delivery of conventionally fractionated to ultra-hypofractionated treatments.

Innovative Techniques: precise and efficient radiation dose delivery helps make it possible for a wide range of patients to receive treatment, including those with complex indications. Studies undertaken with TomoHelical™ Treatment Delivery demonstrate: Total marrow irradiation in combination with tandem autologous transplant can provide favorable long-term (10 years) outcomes and toxicity in multiple myeloma patients. A simultaneous integrated boost and intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) can offer favorable outcomes and acceptable toxicity in the treatment of anal cancer. The combination of IMRT and high-dose-rate intra-cavity brachytherapy can provide excellent local control and favorable overall survival for patients with non-metastatic cervical cancer. Single-fraction lumbopelvic bone irradiation is a promising, very effective treatment option with excellent tolerance rates for patients with multiple painful bone metastases.



About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

