GARDEIN UNVEILS NEW ADDITIONS TO ULTIMATE PLANT-BASED COLLECTION

New Plant-based Saus'ge and Chick'n Wings Highlight Latest Delicious Offerings

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardein's Ultimate Plant-based line is about to get even better. Gardein, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is adding to a diverse collection of meat alternatives with seven new foods that will arrive this June. Flexitarians, vegans and vegetarians can now indulge in delicious plant-based servings of bratwurst, buffalo wings, spicy chick'n fillets and more.

"Eating plant-based should never mean settling for a limited menu," said Jill Dexter, VP/GM, Conagra Brands. "Gardein is committed to adding delicious new food to our line-up, and we're really excited for consumers to try out these offerings."

The new arrivals to Gardein's Ultimate Plant-based line offer foods that can be enjoyed at breakfast, lunch and dinner. From spicy to sweet, there's a wide variety of flavors as well, including:

Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Chick'n Wings, available in Buffalo and BBQ style

Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Chick'n Spicy Fillets

Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Saus'ge Links, available in Bratwurst and Spicy Italian

Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Breakfast Saus'ge, available in Original and Spicy patties

The new foods are the latest additions to Gardein's Ultimate Plant-Based collection, which debuted in 2020 with the arrival of the Ultimate Plant-Based Burger, and continued the following year with the first three Ultimate Plant-Based Chick'n items: tenders, nuggets and fillets.

Gardein has created one of the most diverse line-ups in the plant-based meat alternatives category, with a belief that those eating plant-based shouldn't have to sacrifice taste or variety. With a portfolio that includes plant-based alternatives to beef, chicken, pork, turkey and seafood, Gardein's chef-inspired food has gained the approval of those who eat meatless every day or just on occasion. In addition to frozen foods, Gardein also offers canned soups and chili.

The new additions to Gardein's Ultimate Plant-Based line will be available at grocery stores, mass retailers and through ecommerce beginning in June. For more information on Gardein's full collection of plant-based alternatives, visit gardein.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

