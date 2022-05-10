Feed the Soul Foundation Awards $300K to Black and Latino-Owned Culinary Businesses through Restaurant Business Development Grant Program

PR Newswire

Grant from Grubhub Community Fund to increase funding and allow expan sion in organization's second year support ing Black and Latin-owned culinary businesses across the nation

HOUSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Independent Restaurant Coalition, 500,000 restaurants and bars face an uncertain future due to lost revenue and increased debt over the past 22 months. 1.1 million minority-owned businesses often face heightened challenges and disparities when securing business funding. To meet this challenge and in its second year, Feed the Soul Foundation , the non-profit arm of Black Restaurant Week, LLC, announced their cohort program to support marginalized restaurant entrepreneurs financially and professionally through the Restaurant Business Development Grant Program.

Through the support of the Grubhub Community Fund‚ the presenting program partner, Feed the Soul Foundation's grant program will award 30 small businesses with $10,000.00 financial stipends and six months of business development services as they prepare to navigate the post-Covid world and the ever-changing consumer dining trends.

Founded by entrepreneurs Falayn Farrell, Warren Luckett and Derek Robinson, the foundation increased its funding from the 2021 Restaurant Business Development Grant Program by $50,000 and expanded its reach to support Latin-owned culinary businesses in addition to Black-owned culinary businesses.

"Small businesses are still in recovery mode because of a two-year long pandemic. It is our responsibility to ensure they are not facing these hardships alone," says Falayn Ferrell, Chairwoman of Feed the Soul Foundation and co-founder of Black Restaurant Week. "Last year's program was extremely successful in the revitalization of Black-owned culinary businesses, and we are more than excited to expand our services to support additional marginalized communities. We are deeply committed to providing solutions to issues faced by restaurateurs such as human resources, marketing, and operations."

Cohorts will work alongside subject matter experts and consultants during the six-month program that will further their growth and knowledge of the restaurant industry:

Financial l iteracy training and Financial Coaching

Advertising and Marketing training

One-on-One Business Development Consultation from industry experts

The awarded cohort includes the following businesses:

Aksum Café ( Philadelphia, PA )

) Alfreda's Soul ( Houston, TX )

) Blends Daiquiri Lounge ( Dallas TX )

) Brotherly Grub ( Philadelphia, PA )

) Cochinita & Co. ( Houston, TX )

) Cocobreeze Restaurant ( Oakland, CA )

) Cool Runnings Jamaican Restaurant (Daytona, FL)

Deddle's Mini Donuts ( Pikesville, MD )

) Dos Hermanos Taco Truck ( Columbus, OH )

) England Eatery Café ( Baltimore, MD )

( ) Forsyth Seafood Market & Café ( Winston-Salem, NC )

) Fruve xPress Juicery ( Chicago, IL )

) Gusto Gourmet ( Houston, TX )

) Jelana's Bake Shop ( Hillsboro, OR )

) Kina's Kitchen and Bar ( Sonoma, CA )

) Lakou Café ( Brooklyn, NY )

) Miss Mamie's Spoonbread Too ( New York, NY )

Spoonbread Too ( ) Original Rio Cristal Restaurant ( Miami, FL )

) Sky's Gourmet Tacos ( Los Angeles, CA )

) Smoothie Express Miami Shores ( Miami, FL )

) Star Fusion Express ( Philadelphia, PA )

) Stuff'd Wings ( Houston, TX )

) Sweets by Belen ( Houston, TX )

) Tacotlan ( Chicago, IL )

) The Missing Brick ( Indianapolis, IN )

) The Nourish Spot ( Queens, NY )

) Tsion Café ( New York, NY )

) Underground Vegan ( Birmingham, AL )

) Windy City Ribs & Whiskey ( Chicago, IL )

) Yo Soy Ceviche ( San Francisco, CA )

During its inception in 2020, Feed The Soul Foundation strived to create a non-profit program that would provide sustainability and growth in marginalized-owned businesses. In 2021, the foundation celebrated the following milestones:

25 US-based Black-owned businesses received $250,000 in grants in addition to 6 months of business development support valued at $190,000

in addition to Established a National Emergency Relief Fund to aid culinary businesses across the nation with $16,450 in emergency funds to assist with unforeseen and natural disasters

to assist with unforeseen and natural disasters $25,000 awarded in scholarships to minority hospitality students at Careers through Culinary Arts Program and University of Houston Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership

Feed the Soul Foundation will begin taking applications for the 2023 program in October. For more information about Feed the Soul Foundation, please visit feedthesoulfou.org.

About Feed the Soul Foundation

Black Restaurant Week, LLC established the Feed the Soul Foundation to aid marginalized entrepreneurs in the culinary industry with business development resources and support to foster sustainable business growth. The goal of the Restaurant Business Development Fund supports marginalized business owners with business development scholarships and emergency funding.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 32 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

