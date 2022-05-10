PNC APPOINTS RENU KHATOR TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) appointed Renu Khator, Ph.D., chancellor of the University of Houston System and president of University of Houston, to its board of directors, effective today. She has also been appointed to the board's nominating and governance and audit committees.

Khator currently holds the dual titles of chancellor of the University of Houston System, and president of the University of Houston (UH). As chancellor of the UH system, she oversees a four-university organization that serves more than 76,000 students. She was the first female chancellor in the state of Texas, and the first Indian immigrant to lead a comprehensive research university in the United States. As president of the University of Houston, Khator has guided the university's transformation into a top-tier institution that has a $6.4 billion economic impact on the Greater Houston area each year.

"We are thrilled to welcome Renu as a new independent director and leverage her significant expertise in leadership, economic development, and funding research for community programs, as we continue to invest for growth," said William S. Demchak, chairman, president and chief executive officer of PNC. "Adding Renu to our board is another step in our commitment to building diverse, high-performing teams at all levels that reflect our core value of diversity and inclusion - and make our company stronger."

During Khator's tenure as president, she has led record-breaking research funding, enrollment, and private support for UH. As part of an ongoing $1 billion campus construction program, UH launched its 75-acre Technology Bridge, which is now home to several start-up companies, research enterprises and academic programs. In addition, in 2011, UH earned 'Tier One' status, with the Carnegie Foundation elevating it to the top category of research universities. Following this significant success, she led several similar achievements, including the opening of Houston's first medical school in more than 40 years, being awarded a Phi Beta Kappa honor society chapter and more than tripling the number of National Academy members on the faculty.

"Under Renu's leadership, UH has transformed into an institution recognized for its unique blend of academic accomplishment, research innovation, athletic achievement and dedication to the success of a significantly diverse, determined student body," said Tilman J. Fertitta, chairman of the UH System Board of Regents. "Each UH System university has become a change-agent in the Greater Houston region and across Texas."

Prior to her appointment at UH, Khator was provost and senior vice president at the University of South Florida. Over the course of her 22-year career at USF, she held roles of increasing importance, beginning with the position of visiting professor.

In addition to her significant academic background, Khator is on the board of the Camden Property Trust, a public real estate investment trust with over $16 billion in market cap.

She was also a member of the Indian Prime Minister's Empowered Expert Committee, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Academic Advisory Council and 11th District Chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. She is also a member of the Association of Governing Board of Colleges and Universities Council of Presidents.

She has been named to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, named Houstonian of the year, inducted into the Texas Women's Hall of Fame and, in 2014, Indian President Pranab Mukherjee presented her with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, the highest distinction bestowed upon a non-resident Indian.

Khator holds a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree from Kanpur University, India, as well as a master's degree and PhD in Political Science from Purdue University.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

