D3eSports Announces Team Jamaica for New eSports Series

HOUSTON, TX, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – D3eSports, a division of StemGen Inc., ( SGNI), today announced another new team for the 2022 D3eSports Cup Championship. Team Jamaica will join previously announced corporate teams for the exciting global esports championship.

Team Jamaica is an alliance with Jacqui’s Gourmet. The team is managed by Jacqui’s Gourmet Founder Jacqui Francis, former Caterer to the Prime Minister of Jamaica. Jacqui’s Gourmet offers delicious, savory rubs, seasonings and sauces featuring exotic flavors of the finer side of gourmet Jamaican cuisine, created by Francis. Additionally, she is an author of the cookbook, “Nyam Thyme”, featuring scrumptious recipes with a Jamaican-style cooking flavor.

The Team Jamaica esports entity is partnering with local businesses to offer exciting opportunities connecting culture and cuisine in the local communities.

“We’re delighted to add Team Jamaica as another exciting team for our D3eSports Cup Championship corporate series this year,” said Simon Dawson, chief executive officer and president of StemGen. “Jacqui Francis has introduced us to an incredible network in Jamaica and everyone we’ve talked to has been so enthusiastic about the esports championship we’ve created. Team Jamaica’s goal is to enhance community engagement in this beautiful island nation to bring people together for sun, sand, and sea and expand tourism.”

“Working on Team Jamaica with Simon and his team at D3eSports has been fantastic,” said Jacqui Francis, Founder and CEO of Jacqui’s Gourmet. “We can’t wait to get started to showcase Jacqui’s Gourmet, and many other Jamaica-based partners as we develop this marketing opportunity. I get more excited every day and so does everyone associated with our brands.”

The D3eSports championship format will run on the Forza Motorsport 7 platform and likely feature three 20-minute races with 16 qualified drivers in eight corporate teams competing in a Swiss format.

