AIR Communities Receives Healthiest Employer Award

Denver, CO, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment Income REIT Corp., known as AIR Communities, has been selected as a 2022 Healthiest Employer award winner by the Denver Business Journal and partner Healthiest Employers. This is the third consecutive year that AIR Communities has been selected as a Healthiest Employer.

Winners were selected based on a multi-point wellness program assessment, focusing on leadership and cultural commitment to health, foundational components, programming and interventions, and more.

"Striving to lead balanced, active, and healthy lifestyles is an important part of the AIR culture, and teammates are empowered to take charge of their health,” said Vice President of Human Resources Beth Harmon. "When our teammates feel valued, respected, and have the resources to care for themselves and their families, they are more likely to be engaged and excited about their careers.”

AIR teammates enjoy a wide variety of wellness-oriented benefits, including a flexible work environment, annual fitness challenges, and industry-leading paid parental leave. AIR Gives, the company’s philanthropic program, provides teammates 15 paid volunteer hours each year, college scholarships for their children, and emergency financial support for those experiencing a crisis.

To learn more about the 2022 Healthiest Employers program, visit the Denver Business Journal website .

###

About Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIR Communities)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 76 communities in 11 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com .

Attachment