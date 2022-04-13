Eve Holding, Inc. Begins Trading Today on the New York Stock Exchange Under the Symbol "EVEX"

PR Newswire

Listing follows completion of a business combination with Zanite Acquisition Corp. ("Zanite")

The closing of the business combination generated $377 million of gross proceeds, which will be used to accelerate the development, certification and commercialization of Eve's comprehensive UAM solution

Eve to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange today at 9:30 am ET

MELBOURNE, Florida, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Holding, Inc. ("Eve" or the "Company") (NYSE: EVEX, EVEXW) announced today that its common stock and warrants will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") today under the ticker symbols "EVEX" and "EVEXW", respectively.

Management will participate in an opening bell ceremony at the NYSE today in celebration of the public listing, which follows the completion on May 9, 2022, of a business combination between Zanite and EVE UAM, LLC, a leader in the development of next-generation Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") solutions and a subsidiary of Embraer S.A. ("Embraer") (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ).

"Today, we celebrate a historic milestone in a journey that we began nearly five years ago in EmbraerX, the market accelerator of Embraer, a leader in the global aviation industry," said André Stein, Co-CEO of Eve. "This transaction is a key enabler of our mission to become a leading player in a potential $760 billion UAM addressable market, and we thank the entire team at Eve and Embraer for all of their hard work, and our partners at Zanite as well as our other investors for their support," he said.

Eve has created a comprehensive, practical and capital-efficient UAM solution spanning electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle design and production, service and support, fleet operations and urban air traffic management (UATM).

"We believe Eve is uniquely positioned to develop, certify and commercialize our UAM solutions on a global scale," said Jerry DeMuro, Co-CEO of Eve. "Our pipeline of launch orders for 1,825 vehicles secured via non-binding letters of intent from 19 customers consists of industry leaders who also invested in Eve, including Azorra Aviation, Falko Regional Aircraft, Republic Airways and SkyWest, and provides powerful validation of our business strategy and vision."

"We believe in the great potential of the global UAM market and Eve is well positioned to be a global leader by delivering an effective and sustainable new mode of urban transportation", said Francisco Gomes Neto, President and CEO of Embraer. "We are fully committed to Eve, which plays a key role in our growth strategy driven by innovation and enterprise efficiency."

Eve's strategic partnership with Embraer is a key competitive advantage. The partnership includes a royalty-free license to Embraer's background IP to be used within the UAM market as well as access to thousands of skilled Embraer employees on a flexible, first priority basis and use of Embraer's global infrastructure, pursuant to the terms of certain services agreements between Embraer and Eve. The strategic alignment with Embraer also provides Eve with important cost and execution advantages as it seeks to scale its UAM solution globally.

"The Zanite team is excited to be part of Eve's impressive journey," said Kenn Ricci, a director of Eve and Principal of Directional Aviation Capital, a former member of Zanite's sponsor. "We look forward to our continued partnership with Eve, where we will continue to leverage our extensive experience in the aviation sector to support Eve as it continues to expand its footprint in global eVTOL market."

About Eve

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the UAM ecosystem. Benefitting from a startup mindset, backed by Embraer's more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com

About Zanite

Zanite was formed as a special purpose acquisition company to focus on the aviation sector. Zanite's sponsor is managed by Kenneth C. Ricci, Principal of Directional Aviation Capital, and Steven H. Rosen, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Resilience Capital Partners. For more information, please visit www.zaniteacquisition.com.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit www.embraer.com.

