A Leadership Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

Stellantis earns spot on DiversityInc list of 2022 Noteworthy Companies for Diversity

Company also earns spot on 2022 Top Companies for Supplier Diversity specialty list

Thirteenth time company earned recognition from DiversityInc since ratings were established in 2001

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiversityInc has named Stellantis as a 2022 Noteworthy Company for Diversity in the U.S. and to the specialty list of Top Companies for Supplier Diversity.

This was the 13th time the company has earned top recognition (Top 50 or Noteworthy) since the ratings were established in 2001.

Stellantis also ranked third on the Top Companies for Supplier Diversity specialty list. In 2021, the company took the eighth spot on this prestigious ranking.

"While Stellantis is proud and humbled by what our team has accomplished, earning acknowledgment by DiversityInc and other respected diversity leadership benchmarks, we remain highly motivated to continue to take our commitment to diversity and inclusion to exciting new levels," said Lottie Holland, director – diversity, inclusion, engagement and EEO compliance, Stellantis – North America. "Our leaders realize that the conversation on diversity and inclusion must move beyond aspirational statements and focus on intentional outcomes that reflect our values and have tangible economic impact in diverse communities."

In addition to DiversityInc, some of the company's recent diversity leadership accomplishments include:

LATINA Style magazine's Top 50 Report of companies providing a supportive work environment for Latinas

Winds of Change magazine's annual list of top companies providing careers, development and recruiting opportunities for Indigenous STEM professionals

CADIA (Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion, and Advancement) Diversity Impact Award in the category of Leadership Commitment to Diversity

Top score on the annual Disability Equality Index, administered by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities

Internally, the company supports 11 business resource groups representing a range of affinity communities, including African ancestry, Asian, disabilities, Hispanic, LGBTQ+, Middle Eastern, Native American, veterans, women, working parents and women in manufacturing.

These employee-directed groups each have two executive sponsors and, individually and collectively, pursue initiatives that enhance the Stellantis work culture by focusing on career development of members, celebrating multicultural differences, and bringing value to the company and community through volunteer, charitable and strategic activities.

A key competitive differentiator of the company's commitment to diversity continues to be its leadership providing opportunities for diverse suppliers, ensuring new opportunities are offered to grow certified minority-, women-, veteran-, LGBTQ+- and disability-owned businesses.

Since 1983, the company has purchased more than $100 billion from diverse-owned suppliers. Last year, Stellantis in North America spent nearly $7.5 billion with diverse suppliers.

In 2021, Stellantis launched the National Black Supplier Development Program in partnership with the National Business League, an automotive industry first. At scale, the program is expected to support business opportunities and development for millions of Black-owned businesses in the U.S. and internationally.

In addition to DiversityInc, some of the company's recent supplier diversity leadership accomplishments include:

President's Award from the National Veterans Business Development Council

Corporation of the Year Award from the National Minority Supplier Development Council

Benchmark Corporation of the Year recognition from Rainbow Push Coalition

Best-in-Class Award from the Great Lakes Women Business Council

Top Corporation Gold Award from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

President's Award from the Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council

Since 2001, the DiversityInc survey has been the most comprehensive analysis based on organization-submitted information from some of the largest U.S. employers. The assessment collects data across six key areas, such as leadership accountability, human capital, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy.

More than 2,100 U.S. companies participated in the 2022 evaluation.

Stellantis' commitment to diversity is central to the company's Dare Forward 2030 business strategy, contributing to the company being an extraordinary place to work and a magnet for people with the talent and drive to improve the lives of our customers today and in the digital and electrified future.

DiversityInc

The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 and Noteworthy Companies for Diversity lists began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity-management initiatives. The 2022 Top 50 and Noteworthy Companies for Diversity results are featured on DiversityInc.com.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

