SOS Ltd. Announces Launch of Hosting Business in North America

QINGDAO, China, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the "Company" or "SOS") announced the launch of its Hosting Business at the Super-Computer & Hosting Center in Wisconsin. SOS has signed multiple agreements for hosting and managing more than 21,000 mining rigs. Over 680 client hosted servers have been deployed in mobile smart containers to date. This represents progress on another step in SOS' strategy to build out its North America operations.

Mr. Yandai Wang, CEO and Chairman of SOS, commented, "This launch marks the step-by-step implementation of the company's plan. We will launch more mining rigs as we sign additional contracts with third parties. We will continue to invest in more high level rigs for our own mining use and increase the manpower to support local operations. This will add more jobs and support the local economy."

Through today, the company has deployed its own 700 sets of rigs to mining production pool. More such rigs will go online as the company secures more power supply from electricity providers .

In addition, SOS announced that on the 27th of June, 2022 it will host a Super-computing Center Open House Day. Access will be granted to all successfully registered visitors. The Company anticipates it will offer Open House Days from time to time. For more information regarding the Open House please refer to: open.sosyun.com or email: [email protected].

About SOS Limited

SOS is a new high-tech company with artificial intelligence and blockchain as its core technologies. Through core technologies such as AI, block technology, satellite communication and big data, the company provides digital technical services for emergency rescue, big data marketing, international trade, digital assets and other industries, and provides customers with one-stop digital overall solutions. For more information, visit www.sosyun.com.

