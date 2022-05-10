Couchbase Introduces New Operational Efficiencies, Dramatically Reducing Deployment Costs for Modern Applications

PR Newswire

Couchbase Server 7.1 Improves Performance and Storage Efficiency, Reduces Cluster Footprint by Up to 10x and Lowers Total Cost of Ownership

Integration with Tableau Expands Operational Analytics Capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), a leading modern database provider for enterprise applications, announced version 7.1 of Couchbase Server . Available today, the new release delivers incredible advancements in performance, storage capacity and workload breadth, including expanded operational analytics support with direct Tableau integration–all while dramatically reducing deployment cost. With Couchbase Server 7.1, enterprise architects and development teams significantly reduce the cost of building and running applications while gaining compelling operational efficiency.

"More organizations are experiencing the drawbacks of deploying first-generation cloud architectures, and one of the main disadvantages is the cost of cloud instance sprawl," said Ravi Mayuram, chief technology officer at Couchbase. "As a result, companies today are looking to consolidate infrastructure resources to spend less and reduce the complexity of their data architectures with multimodel databases. This release does that and more, helping to shrink cluster sizes while providing higher throughput, larger data capacity and easier access to active analytics through Tableau. With Couchbase Server 7.1, modern applications can become both smarter and more cost-efficient."

The new Couchbase Server 7.1 enhancements provide better performance while reducing the number of cluster nodes required to handle larger volumes of data. It delivers an extremely affordable total cost of ownership compared to other multimodel NoSQL alternatives. Customers will benefit from the following:

Improved cluster efficiency and performance which lowers deployment costs by introducing a new high-density storage engine that increases node storage capacity by more than 3x, increases write throughput by 4x and lowers memory consumption by 10x. Customers can dramatically drive down cluster costs, size and complexity. This means that existing clusters can become up to 10 times more efficient while handling three times more data. In addition, new clusters can start smaller using lower commodity hardware instances, and grow more efficiently, giving customers the ability to be significantly more cost-efficient in supporting classic database use cases.

such as improved backup service for better data availability and JavaScript-based user-defined functions (UDFs) for better separating of functional processing from storage management. Expanded support for ARM processors, offering higher performance while lowering power consumption and reducing cloud operating expenses. Customers can develop containerized, Couchbase-powered applications on local Apple M1 systems and easily deploy them to AWS Graviton-based instances. This practice can further reduce customer infrastructure costs by up to 50%.

"Some database companies only offer specialized databases for very specific workloads. Couchbase has significantly reduced the divide between relational and NoSQL data by designing a platform that enables JSON-based transactional and analytical data to reside in a single system," said Carl Olofson, research vice president of data management software at IDC. "While Couchbase is a NoSQL-based system, the 7.1 release advances its ability to provide customers with a multimodel database capable of both transactions and analytics with flexibility, scalability and performance while reducing deployment costs."

Enhanced Operational Analytics with Direct Tableau Integration

Modern organizations require operational processing of transactions, interactions and analytics upon active data to meet the intelligence and performance demands of their global business. A new direct Tableau connector enables operational analytics in Couchbase, providing the easiest and most effective approach to analyzing active JSON data within its operational data store, without interfering with operational performance and without moving the data. Users can create tabular views using SQL++, develop visualizations in Tableau and perform rich, interactive analyses to derive insight from active operational data.

"Integrating Tableau's leading analytics platform with Couchbase's leading modern database will provide customers with an easy way to see and understand their data," said Brian Matsubara, vice president of global technology alliances at Tableau. "Together, we can provide fast and easy visualization of our customers' Couchbase JSON data using a new connector to help make it easier to access enterprise data in near real-time. Customers can now create tabular views in Couchbase, develop visualizations and dashboards in Tableau and perform rich interactive analyses to derive even more insight from operational analytics."

Couchbase Server 7.1 is available today and can be downloaded here .

About Couchbase

At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy, and run their most mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

Couchbase®, the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase's products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

