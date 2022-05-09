VERRA MOBILITY ANNOUNCES $125 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

PR Newswire

MESA, Ariz., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced on Monday, May 9, 2022, that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program which authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $125 million of its Class A common stock over the next twelve months.

"The new stock repurchase program emphasizes the confidence that management and the board of directors have in Verra Mobility's strong fundamentals and free cash flow generation of our business," stated David Roberts, the chief executive officer of Verra Mobility. "Our strong free cash flow generation provides us with the financial flexibility to invest simultaneously across all aspects of our capital deployment plan, including continuous innovation for organic growth, strategic M&A and providing returns to shareholders via share repurchase programs such as this. At current valuations, we believe the repurchase of our shares represents an attractive investment opportunity to redeploy excess capital and enhance long-term shareholder value creation."

Under the stock repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to $125 million of its Class A common stock over the next twelve months from time to time in open market transactions, accelerated share repurchases or in privately negotiated transactions, each as permitted under applicable rules and regulations. Repurchases may be conducted and may be suspended or terminated at any time without notice. The extent to which the Company repurchases shares of its Class A common stock and the timing of such purchases will depend upon market conditions, the Company's capital position, and other considerations as may be considered by the Company in its sole discretion. Repurchases may also be made pursuant to a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including price, general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities. The repurchase program will be executed consistent with the Company's capital allocation strategy, which will continue to prioritize investments to grow the business.

About Verra Mobility



Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

As a leading provider of connected mobility systems, Verra Mobility serves the world's largest rental car companies and commercial fleets by managing tolling and violation transactions for millions of vehicles each year through integration and connectivity with hundreds of tolling and issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts mainly across North America operating thousands of speed, red-light, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras, and by offering parking hardware and software solutions. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements which address our expected future business and financial performance, and may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will" or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the benefits of our strategic acquisitions, changes in the market for our products and services, expected operating results, such as revenue growth, expansion plans and opportunities, and earnings guidance related to 2022 financial and operational metrics. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impacts on our operations and business resulting from our delayed 2021 Form 10-K filing; (2) the disruption to our business and results of operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; (3) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenues from key customers in the rental car industry and from photo enforcement programs; (4) customer concentration in our Commercial Services and Government Solutions segments; (5) decreases in the prevalence of automated photo enforcement or the use of tolling; (6) risks and uncertainties related to our government contracts, including but not limited to administrative hurdles, legislative changes, termination rights, audits and investigations; (7) decreased interest in outsourcing from our customers; (8) our ability to properly perform under our contracts and otherwise satisfy our customers; (9) our ability to compete in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving market; (10) our ability to keep up with technological developments and changing customer preferences; (11) the success of our new products and changes to existing products and services; (12) our ability to successfully integrate our recent or future acquisitions; (13) failures in or breaches of our networks or systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks; and (14) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Verra Mobility. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in our other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand our reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verra-mobility-announces-125-million-share-repurchase-program-301543868.html

SOURCE Verra Mobility