Schick Hydro Silk Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Live Streaming Mirror To Dismantle Toxic Beauty Culture

PR Newswire

The exclusive prototype mirror launches an 'unfiltered' conversation in celebration of the new Schick Hydro Silk Dermaplaning Wand.

SHELTON, Conn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To launch the new Hydro Silk Dermaplaning Wand, Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) announced today that Schick Hydro Silk is encouraging all women to ditch filters on social media by introducing The Hydro Silk Unfiltered Beauty Mirror, a first-of-its-kind prototype that livestreams unedited content. Unlike other beauty mirrors, the prototype is uniquely designed to build emotional awareness and self-compassion, encouraging women to face and embrace their up-close reflection by generating authentic, unfiltered beauty content. Featuring a built-in smartphone slot that allows users to stream live content from the mirror's reflection on Instagram and TikTok, it eliminates distracting likes, comments, shares from followers in real-time, removing the ability to filter content before sharing with the world.

As a brand that's committed to helping women look and feel their best from head to toe, Hydro Silk is on a mission to make all women feel confident and embrace their unfiltered beauty. According to the SeekHer Shift 2022 Report on the State of Women's Mental Health, social media has a strong impact on beauty standards. In fact, 31.8% of women say their body image and self-esteem are negatively impacted by social media, while 42.3% say they have difficulty showing themselves forgiveness and self-love because their imperfections make them feel less worthy or valuable as a person. As part of the Hydro Silk's "You, Unfiltered" campaign, beauty influencers will use the innovative mirror to produce live, unfiltered beauty content across Instagram and TikTok during the month of May, to align with Mental Health Awareness Month.

"Our journey to launch was challenging, as we spent months trying to secure a prominent woman who would get up-close, ditch the filters and dermaplane live, but everyone we asked was uncomfortable with the idea," said Melissa Murphy, Senior Brand Manager for Schick Hydro Silk. "We realized that while the conversation about going unfiltered isn't necessarily 'new', many well-known influencers, whom millions of women look up to, still don't feel comfortable being completely vulnerable and unfiltered. That told us how important this message was, so we pivoted our strategy and challenged a group of authentic and diverse social media influencers to share their stories and kick-start a new conversation about beauty."

To showcase the mirror prototype, several beauty influencers will live-demo the new Hydro Silk Dermaplaning Wand while speaking to the mental benefits of being unfiltered, and share how it boosts their confidence inside and out. The brand hopes that these authentic experiences about the unrealistic beauty standards that permeate our society will spark an open dialogue during Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond.

Consumers are encouraged to tune into the live sessions then get up-close, embrace their natural authentic selves, and share their unfiltered content using the Hydro Silk Dermaplaning Wand with the hashtag #HydroSilkUnfiltered. To tune into the live sessions, consumers can follow Hydro Silk on Instagram @schickhydrosilk to learn more about upcoming livestreams.

The Hydro Silk Dermaplaning Wand is a new refillable, premium, full-face dermaplaning tool. The product features a professionally inspired ergonomic handle, exfoliating edge with unique micro guards to protect delicate facial skin, and offers seven skin benefits, including:

Removes fine hairs

Radiant skin

Smooths

Softens

Improves skin texture

Helps absorption of lotions and serums

Smooth make-up application

This multi-purpose tool is dermatologist-tested and clinically proven to create a flawless base for makeup or skincare product application and makes it easy to skip the salon and dermaplane from home. The Hydro Silk Dermaplaning Wand is currently available for purchase in stores, on retailer websites and at Schick.com .

To further the conversation, Hydro Silk worked with its beauty influencer partners to identify SeekHer Foundation, an organization that amplifies advocacy for women's mental health. Their advocacy projects spotlight the unique challenges disproportionately impacting women to find sustainable solutions that better support their well-being. Hydro Silk will support the organization with a one-time donation this Mental Health Awareness Month.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,000 employees worldwide.1

Media Contact

Hafsa Mulla

[email protected]

1 SCHICK, WILKINSON SWORD, BILLIE, EDGE, SKINTIMATE, STAYFREE, CAREFREE, O.B., BANANA BOAT, HAWAIIAN TROPIC, BULLDOG, JACK BLACK, CREMO and WET ONES and associated word marks and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Edgewell Personal Care LLC (or an Edgewell affiliate company) in the United States and other countries throughout the world. PLAYTEX is a registered trademark in the United States and other countries of Playtex Marketing Corporation and is used under license.





View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schick-hydro-silk-introduces-first-of-its-kind-live-streaming-mirror-to-dismantle-toxic-beauty-culture-301543982.html

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care