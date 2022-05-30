Empower Files Trademark for the Medisure Brand in the U.S.

Empower signals the importance of expansion of the MediSure brand in the U.S. with a focus on at-home direct to consumer test products.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers and testing clinics, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - announced today that it has filed a trademark application in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the mark "Medisure" under application number 97431294.

"From the moment we were introduced to MediSure, we knew this was a brand that had potential to exploit the large U.S. markets with medical devices and new and advanced at-home testing products." Stated Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO. "The Medisure team and their brand have proven time and again that they have the ability to bring novel healthcare products to market.

"This U.S. trademark submission signals the beginning of our journey to take the MediSure® brand and the full MediSure® portfolio of products into the U.S." said Mario Cortis, President of Medisure. "I'm super confident in the capabilities of the MediSure regulatory team to successfully navigate the steps to obtain FDA approvals and commercialize in the USA."

The application is filed under International Class 044: Medical analysis services for diagnostic and treatment purposes provided by medical laboratories.

The benefits of filing a trademark include:

Official notice to the public that you own that trademark. Registration provides legal proof of ownership in case you have to prove this in court.

Trademark protection nationwide, even if you are not currently doing business across the country.

Ability to be listed in the USPTO database. This is important because when others look for marks for their own brands, they will see that yours is taken.

Protection from the importation of counterfeit goods by having your trademark on file with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Access to the federal courts if you need to file a trademark infringement lawsuit.

Ability to file for trademark protection in other countries.

Right to use the trademark registration symbol (the letter R enclosed in a circle).

This press release is available on the Empower Clinics Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Media:

Steven McAuley CEO

[email protected]

604-227-0865

Investors:

Tamara Mason

Business Development & Communications

[email protected]

604-359-9107

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward looking statement in this press release include, that the company will successfully be granted the medisure trademark, that the company will be able to obtain FDA approvals in the future and commercialize new products in the U.S. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may be unable to enter into definitive agreements, or close transactions with respect to, proposed future clinic openings; that due diligence with respect to anticipated clinic openings and acquisitions may not be satisfactory to the Company; risks related to delays in permitting or construction; risks related to supply chains and access to labour; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company's business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; that the Company will be able to commence and/or complete build-outs and tenants improvements for new clinics; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur on the terms or in the time expected, or at all, or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Empower Clinics Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/703231/Empower-Files-Trademark-for-the-Medisure-Brand-in-the-US



