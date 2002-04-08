EzFill Celebrates Educators on Teachers Appreciation Day with The Gift of Fuel

Mizrahi Torah Academy in Plantation, Florida surprises teachers with free

gas fill-ups from EzFill, a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry

MIAMI, FL, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“ EzFill ” or the “Company”) ( EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fuel industry, celebrated educators on Teachers Appreciation Day at Mizrahi Torah Academy in Plantation, Florida last week with free gas fill-ups for every teacher.

The school, which educates boys and girls in kindergarten through elementary and middle school, surprised its staff on Teachers Appreciation Day with the EzFill Gift of Fuel. As an additional reward for their hard work and dedication to students, the Company provided every teacher with a discount on their next EzFill fill-up.

“With fuel costs near an all-time high, the Gift of Fuel is an especially helpful and timely way for the Mizrahi Torah Academy to say thank you to its educators on Teachers Appreciation Day,” said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill. “By bringing gas directly to their place of work, EzFill enables people to avoid driving around searching for the best place to purchase gas, and waiting in long lines to fill up their tanks when they finally find a suitable location.”

The EzFill App allows consumers to fill up their vehicles without leaving the comfort and safety of their home or workplace. Customers simply need to open the app on their mobile device, provide their location, and schedule a delivery time for one of the Company’s trained drivers to fuel their vehicle.

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants like Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in commercial and consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments - consumer, commercial, and specialty including marinas - EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com .

