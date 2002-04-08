Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Successfully Launches Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades in the state of Wisconsin

Melbourne, FL, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTC Pink: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce the Company’s sales team, along with its Wisconsin distributor, Wisconsin Distribution Inc. (WDI), successfully launched Sparkling Ooh La Lemin last month in the great state of Wisconsin. During the three-day kickoff, the Kona Gold team and WDI team sold over 2,000 cases of Ooh La Lemin into key accounts. These accounts include Walmart, Woodman’s, and various convenience store chains. The WDI team continues to sell in displays at new key grocery and convenience store chains with great success.



Kona Gold has a territory account representative that will continue to work with WDI on a monthly basis to assist in growing the Wisconsin market, including selling and marketing large displays into big key accounts in that market.



“Our team did a phenomenal job kicking off WDI this past April and getting our new Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades into that market,” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. “Selling over 2,000 cases in three days is a huge success and what we anticipate going forward as we kick off new distribution partners in various states. We are committed to hiring territory representatives in new states we launch in, and we will continue to support our distribution partners and ensure we are successful in every market we enter.”



Clark continued, “Our team is currently working to sign distribution partners in Alabama, California, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, and Utah. We are working on inking partnerships with several of these distributors in the coming weeks, and shortly after there will be kickoffs scheduled like the successful one we had in Wisconsin.”



Kona Gold recently announced it partnered with Wine & Beverage Merchants of West Virginia to distribute the Company’s Still and Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades across the great state of West Virginia. Wine & Beverage will be distributing Ooh La Lemin to Walmart and other popular chains in West Virginia, which is a new territory for Ooh La Lemin.



For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:

https://konagoldbeverage.com/



About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.



Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry’s first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company’s distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.



Safe Harbor Statement:



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

844-714-2224

investorrelations[email protected]





