Nuvectis Pharma to Present in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

FORT LEE, NJ, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (“Nuvectis”, “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.
|Event
|H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
|Date
|May 24, 2022
|Time
|4:00 PM Eastern Time
|Link
|https://journey.ct.events/view/1ff8e74f-de55-4aad-bddf-9464a6c02784
About Nuvectis Pharma
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company's pipeline includes NXP800, a clinical-stage HSF1-pathway inhibitor, and NXP900, a SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor in IND-enabling pre-clinical testing.
