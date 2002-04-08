ScoutCam Interview to Air on Bloomberg the RedChip Money Report® TV

Omer, Israel, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScoutCam Inc. ( SCTC) ("ScoutCam" or the "Company"), a leading provider of image based solutions (including cloud and AI image processing) to the Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) and the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) markets, as well as a leading provider of image based solutions to the medical device market, today announced that an interview with Company CEO Yovav Sameah will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, May 21, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.



The RedChip Money Report® delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts and financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

"We welcome the opportunity to showcase our solutions and explain the unique, patented value proposition ScoutCam offers across multiple verticals in the context of Industry 4.0,” Sameah stated.

About ScoutCam

ScoutCam is pioneering the Predictive Maintenance and Condition Based Monitoring markets with its visualization and AI platform. Pioneering the use of its visualization and AI platform in Industry 4.0 markets such as aviation, energy, mobility and transportation, ScoutCam’s camera-as-a-sensor™ technology, accompanied by specialized trained AI models, is being deployed in hard to reach locations and harsh environments, across a variety of Predictive Maintenance and Condition Based Monitoring use cases. ScoutCam’s platform allows maintenance and operations teams visibility into areas which are inaccessible under normal operation, or where the operating ambience is not suitable for continuous real-time monitoring.

For more information, please visit https://www.scoutcam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Those statements are based on information we have when those statements are made or our management’s current expectation and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to the following: (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, including those that utilize our micro ScoutCam™ technology or offer Predictive Maintenance and Condition Based Monitoring applications, (ii) lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device and related industries from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, product malfunctions and the functionality of ScoutCam’s solutions under all environmental conditions, (vi) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on third-parties for assistance, (vii) an inability to establish sales, marketing and distribution capabilities to commercialize our products, (viii) an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, (ix) our efforts obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, including for miniature video sensors which are suitable for our Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor technology products, (xi) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain, (xii) the impact of pandemics, such as COVID-19 (coronavirus) and (xiv) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical, global supply chain and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. These and other important factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 30, 2022 and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

Tel: +917-607-8654

E-mail: [email protected]