Jeffery Salmon Named SVP, Secondary Market Manager at Touchstone Bank

PR Newswire

PRINCE GEORGE, Va., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: TSBA) the holding company for Touchstone Bank, (the "Bank") announced today that Mr. Jeffery Salmon has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Secondary Market Manager of the Bank. Mr. Salmon is a seasoned mortgage sales professional with extensive experience in new business development. He brings 18 years of Banking experience to the Bank, most recently as Mortgage Sales Manager with Essex Bank, Glen Allen, Virginia. There, the secondary mortgage business unit he led achieved unprecedented growth.

James R. Black, President and CEO commented, "I am excited Jeff is coming on board to lead the expansion of our secondary mortgage unit. Jeff has extensive mortgage experience having previously built and led secondary mortgage business units during his career. Jeff brings the talent and passion that can further leverage our existing program, all while complementing Touchtone Bank's values."

Ms. Salmon commented, "I am proud to be joining the Touchstone team and look forward to leading and growing our secondary mortgage business unit. Partnering with the strong leadership throughout the organization will allow us to achieve our strategic goals for long-term growth."

About Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank. Most of the Company's business activities are conducted through Touchstone Bank. Touchstone Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Prince George, Virginia. The Bank has 10 branches serving Southern and Central Virginia and two branches and two loan centers serving Northern North Carolina. Visit touchstone .bank for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. For this purpose, any statement that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from historical results or those anticipated by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative/regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government; the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; mergers, acquisitions and dispositions; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; and tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines.

Related Links www.touchstone.bank

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeffery-salmon-named-svp-secondary-market-manager-at-touchstone-bank-301544039.html

SOURCE Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.